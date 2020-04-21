Govt report sought on workers layoff

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a report from the Punjab government about lay-offs of workers in industrial sector during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the province.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing a public interest petition filed by a lawyer, Ishtiaq Ahmad Chaudhry. The petitioner argued that the sudden imposition of the pandemic lockdown caused immense suffering for loss of employment and lack of food. He said the workers had been affected the most as their livelihood had been blocked due to the lay-offs at large scale. He argued that the government was supposed to ensure that no worker of the industrial sector was terminated during the testing time of the pandemic. He pointed out that the governments of Sindh and Balochistan had taken measures to protect the jobs of the factory workers. The lawyer pleaded that the government be directed to formulate a scheme through which economically weaker employees/workers could be compensated for the loss of livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown to fight Covid-19.

He asked the court to suspend all terminations, resignations from service received by employers whether oral or written and salary cuts in the industrial sector. He demanded the court order the government to ensure fair distribution of funds allocated for the workers in order to compensate their losses.