Rains forecast

Islamabad: The weathermen have forecast thundershowers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave present over upper parts of the country will cause the rainy spell. Today (Tuesday), mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain along with winds and thunderstorm will fall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

On Wednesday, too, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and adjoining areas.