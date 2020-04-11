Two soldiers martyred, seven militants killed in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Seven militants were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom during a clash in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the clash took place at Zakakhel in Mir Ali tehsil. They said in seven militants were killed in the clash and four militants sustained injuries. Two soldiers identified as Naik Sajid and Sepoy Momin were martyred in the clash with the militants. Meanwhile, a checkpost of the security forces was attacked with explosives in Eidak area in Mir Ali tehsil. However, no loss of life was reported.