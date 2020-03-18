NSW bag Sheffield Shield title after CA cancels final

SYDNEY: New South Wales (NSW) won the Sheffield Shield after Cricket Australia (CA) decided to cancel all cricket for the remainder of the season due to COVD-19 concerns. New South Wales had 51 points from nine games with six wins and had already booked their place in the final.

The final was scheduled to take place from March 27 with Victoria finishing second with 38 points from nine games. “By effectively cancelling the remainder of our season, Cricket Australia is playing its part in protecting fans, players, staff, volunteers and match officials during this unprecedented global health issue,” Kevin Roberts, the Chief Executive, said. “These are difficult decisions, but the right ones in the circumstances.

“Many will no doubt be disappointed that the Sheffield Shield, Premier Cricket and Community Cricket seasons won’t have their traditional ending. That said, we congratulate New South Wales who were 12 points clear at the top of the table on being crowned Sheffield Shield champions.

“As organisations around the world rally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, it’s important that we also provide decisive leadership. We hope that by taking these actions now - in addition to those announced in recent days - we can contribute to ‘flattening the curve’ of coronavirus and society returning to normal as quickly as possible.”