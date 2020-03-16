Rawalpindi: A city famous for traditional breakfast

Islamabad : The city of Rawalpindi with distinctive history of culture and folklore with deep imprints habitation of great civilization offers unique traditional breakfast for food-lovers.

The city offers a variety of morning time dishes to the taste buds of its residents and those travelling to enjoy eateries of different kinds.

It is almost impossible to ignore the old garrison city famous not in the country but abroad also due to variety breakfast with numerous foodies and eateries spreading across the nook and corners of Kartarpur near Banni. It offers the best breakfast menu including the all favourite ‘paye’, ‘nihari’, brain masala, ‘halwa puri’, fried chickpeas, meatballs and chickpeas, mince naan, potato naan and many other varieties of plain bread.

Kartarpura is over crowded with customers and there are long queues which could be witnessed to enjoy ‘halwa puri’, ‘Nihari’,’Murg Channa’, ‘Lassi’ with ‘Roghni naan’ and ‘Mutton Paye’ daily morning.

Kala Khan Nihari Shop provides the real desi taste at reasonable rates and the restaurants offers Naan, Nihari and many other breakfast food items for citizens of twin cities to eat and the entire stock often finishes within the short time.

Talking to this agency, Kala Khan said that every day this place was overcrowded and there was a long queue waiting outside.

He said that the shop started delivering ‘nihari’ early morning which was usually finished just in an hour.

Salman Mughal, a visitor from Rawalpindi said he serves amazing ‘nihari’ at a very reasonable price range. Once you get my ‘nihari’ you will realize this place is worth waiting for.

He said that the environment of the restaurant was quite comfortable and all the ‘nihari’ lovers could find the place best for ‘nihari’. Another Majeed Breakfast Centre is also one of the well reputed restaurants which serves amazing Halwa Puri, Parathas and complete desi ‘nashta’ items with ‘meethi’ and ‘namkeen lassi’ too.

All the ‘nihari’ lovers can find the best ‘nihari’ in Rawalpindi at Majeed breakfast center and locals have valued this place as best due to offering best quality of the ‘nihari’ and ‘murg channa’ in Majeed’s Cauldron.

This place is famous for its most delicious Siri Pay. So on weekends when you desire to eat desi food, this place is best for the purpose, a local resident, Shoib Ahmed suggested. He said that on every weekend, he comes with friends to enjoy desi breakfast at this centre.

“A plate of ‘paaye’ paired with piping hot ‘roghni’ naans and chilled ‘meethi lassi’ fulfils all desi breakfast appetites,” he said. He said that ‘Rasheed’s Naan Channay’ with specific taste and recipe are the best ‘channay’ in the town and much famous for light gravy and Desi Ghee in it.

The shopkeeper said that this is one of the best places to have desi and quality breakfast. My work starts early morning and people can have the yummy ‘channay’ throughout the day. The waiting line on the weekend is always huge, so if anyone wants to have this for breakfast he or she should make sure to come here as early as possible otherwise wait for at-least two hours to get ‘channy’, he advised.

He said that this place was full of perfect food and ambiance which makes it one of the most amazing places to have breakfast. Sultan Breakfast Centre offers an amazing variety of dishes for breakfast and they are guaranteed to be amazing. “It is a full time functioning restaurant that is open throughout the day with huge parking space where people can park their vehicles and enjoy their food,” Sultan Naeem, a food lover said.