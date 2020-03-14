Killed on road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Kahna police limits on Friday. Arshad was on his way on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Gajjumatta. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.
LAHORE: A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Kahna police limits on Friday. Arshad was on his way on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Gajjumatta. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.