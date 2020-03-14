close
Sat Mar 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Killed on road

National

Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Kahna police limits on Friday. Arshad was on his way on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Gajjumatta. As a result, he received multiple injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities.

