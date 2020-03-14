Govt most corrupt, selected: PTI MNA

PESHAWAR: A PTI member of National Assembly from Peshawar Arbab Amir Ayub Khan has made serious allegation against the PTI government.

While complaining about bad governance in the province and center, he termed the PTI governments as most corrupt and selected ones.

Threatening to quit politics, he said “I am not afraid of anyone. They will expel me from party or register a fake cases against me”.

He said PTI came into power with the slogan of justice and change, but things are going to opposite direction. Corruption is on the peak and only faces change. He alleged the prime minister is surrounded by incompetent people and ministers are involved in making money. He described the PTI government as the worst government of country's history, but the prime minister Imran Khan is not realizing the situation. "Now is the time to raise our voices against injustice and corruption within the party," he added. An audio message of an elected member from NA-28 is circulating on social media. When contacted by Jang, Arbab Amir Ayub Khan confirmed that it was his message.

He told this correspondent that it needs courage to speak the truth, but people are afraid of consequences.

However, the KP government has rejected the allegation, saying these issues should be discussed in the party meeting, not media.

One of the Party leader on the condition of anonymity said that the MNA has issued an audio statement violating the party discipline, and the party will act accordingly. Ayub served as Nazim of Peshawar Town 4 from 2005 to 2009. He left ANP to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in May 2017. He was elected member National Assembly as a candidate of PTI from Constituency NA-4 (Peshawar-IV) in by-polls held in October 2017, following the seat fell vacant after the death of Gulzar Khan.

He was re-elected to the National Assembly as a PTI candidate from Constituency NA-28 (Peshawar-II) in 2018.

In his audio message, Arbab Amir said he is fed up from politics and thinking to quit the politics because PTI came into power with the slogan of change and justice but things are going opposite direction. He said Imran Khan had promised to establish state of Madina but bad governance and corruption is on rise. “Where are justice, honesty and merit claims? You have to request several times for a legitimate issue. I am ashamed of fighting for legal rights of people. Only flag and names were changed. Imran Khan has replaced leaders, but his team is incompetent and ineligible to deliver, the MNA charged.

“Billion Tree Tsunami and BRT are mega corruption scandals, but nobody was penalized. Corruption is on the rise and every file needs bribe for approval in government offices. With several u-terns now, our honor has been compromised”, he maintained.

Arbab Amir Ayub further said "I don’t care if someone expel me from party or register fake cases against me but I will speak the truth because Allah knows everything and truth and justice will prevail."