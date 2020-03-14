Help against virus promised

LAHORE:In view of the current situation of coronavirus in Pakistan, Liberland President Vit Jedlicka has said that Liberland will help Pakistan to control deadly disease like coronavirus.

He said that Liberland stands with Pakistan in this time of trouble. He expressed these views in a telephonic conversation with Consul General Pakistan Faisal Butt. Consul General Pakistan Faisal Butt said Liberland was willing to support Pakistan in these difficult times by donating corona testing kits to the government of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan's measures to protect people from COVID-19 were praiseworthy as compared to other countries. We stand with Pakistan in difficult times and will not leave Pakistan alone, he added.