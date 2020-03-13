Political parties, journalists widely condemn Mir Shakil’s arrest

SUKKUR: A cross section of political parties and journalists across Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushaharoferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and other cities strongly condemned the arrest of Jang Goup’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, terming it a cynical move of the government to coerce media groups and journalists presenting a dissenting viewpoint.

The Sindh Journalists Council, while strongly condemning the arrest of Mir Shakil Rahman, demanded his immediate release and threatened to launch an indefinite protest and demonstrations across Sindh if that was not done. The council declared Rahman's arrest as a vindictive action of the government and made it clear upon the PTI government that the journalists would not surrender themselves to the whims of the government. The senior journalists of Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushaharoferoz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad and other cities said that NAB was bypassing its mandate and the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman tantamount to crushing the independent media highlighting misgovernance.

Meanwhile, the President, PPP Sukkur, Choudhry Azhar, said that NAB was being used as tool of oppression by the PTI government to target media groups and journalists for exposing the truth before the public. He said that when Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was attending the NAB inquiry and his arrest was unwarranted against the law and a violation of the fundamental rights pledged in the Constitution.