Sport advocated to remove stereotypes

Islamabad : Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes, said Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw.

“Every time these girls hit a boundary or take a catch, they’re making a contribution to gender equality,” the envoy told the ceremony of the 2nd Girls’ Cricket Cup hosted by the Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

To prepare for the tournament, top coaches led the girls on a two-day coaching clinic.

The Australian high commissioner congratulated the schools on their participation in the event and thanked Kinnaird and PCB for valuable support.

“We are very grateful for the participation of first class women’s cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan National Women’s Team, who took time out to build the girls’ confidence and encourage them to push beyond the boundaries,” he said.

Dr Shaw said 2020 was a big year for women’s cricket in Australia.

"Last Sunday, on International Women's Day, Australia hosted the final of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the world’s second largest cricket ground." He said Cricket Australia topped up the prize money for the women’s team to deliver parity with the men’s competition, making Australia the first cricketing nation to close the gender prize money gap.