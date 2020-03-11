Improved front

Compared to the situation of women's empowerment some fifty years ago, one can easily conclude that remarkable improvement has been achieved on this front. The basic criteria is education.

Today's women are more educated, more sensible, more vocal and more informed. It is quite encouraging that religious parties also actively participated in the Aurat March and elaborated the rights women have been endowed with in Islam.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad