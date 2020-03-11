Traders asked to identify new taxpayers

Islamabad : The government had accepted all the demands of traders leaders during negotiations and had sought their commitment on only three issues viz. broadening of tax base, implementation of CNIC condition and installation of POS at certain businesses, but they have not honoured their commitment as yet.

He said that market committees were formed in consultation with traders’ leaders to identify new taxpayers and stressed that these committees should fulfill their responsibility in identifying new taxpayers in their respective areas. This was said by Dr. Shams ul Hadi, chief commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO), Islamabad while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). He visited ICCI along with Ayesha Farooq, commissioner West Zone and Waheed Khan Commissioner East Zone RTO Islamabad.

Dr. Shams ul Hadi said that business community should cooperate in documentation of economy. He said that documented economy would reduce burden on existing taxpayers and help in accelerating economic growth. He said that sales tax collection was a trust of the government with the business community and they should fulfil this trust by depositing it honestly with the government. He said that government had set an initial tax target of Rs5.5 trillion and emphasised that business community should cooperate in getting closer to this ambitious target. He said that ICCI should send written issues of taxpayers to RTO Islamabad and assured that he would cooperate in resolving them.

Ayesha Farooq and Waheed Khan briefed the business community about the commitments of the government with IMF & FATF and urged that business community should fully support the government in its drive for expansion of tax base.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the prevailing complicated and cumbersome tax system was a major hurdle in promoting tax culture and stressed that government should develop a simplified and transparent tax system that should facilitate in business promotion instead of creating hurdles.