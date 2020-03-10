close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

CMC receives Presidential Award for PR, Corporate Communications

Karachi

March 10, 2020

KARACHI: CMC was honoured with the Presidential Award for Public Relations at the 24th Award Distribution ceremony of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS).The Award was conferred on Syed Jawaid Iqbal, President and CEO of CMC, by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, at an official ceremony in Islamabad.It is in recognition of CMC’s support and excellence in services for the promotion of public relations and corporate affairs in Pakistan.****

