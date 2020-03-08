Chilly weather continues as no let-up in rains

Islamabad: Rain coupled with strong winds lashed Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday causing low temperatures in the last days of the winter season.

The intermittent rain, which fell amid overcast skies, threw traffic out of gear on major roads, especially in Rawalpindi. The weathermen forecast rain on Sunday as well. The minimum temperature recorded in the twin cities in the day was 10 degree Centigrade.

According to the Met Office, widespread rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms were reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.