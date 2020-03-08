Family of martyred cop gets Rs1.5m compensation

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department has given away Rs1.5 million to the family of a constable, who was buried alive under an avalanche rescuing stranded tourists in theBasal area of Kaghan Valley in 2015.

District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch gave away the cheque worth Rs1.5 million to Mohammad Siddique, the father of the deceased policeman Sher Mohammad, in a ceremony at his office.

The members of the bereaved family and others attended the ceremony.

“Though this is too late, the money is being paid to bereaved family by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the Shuhada package,” Baloch said.

He said that his department had recommended the deceased constable Sher Mohammad for that specific package over his bravery, which he exhibited in rescuing the stranded tourists.

“The legal heirs of the deceased constable will benefit from the Shuhada package and will continue to receive his salary until age of superannuation in 2051,” said Baloch. Sher Mohammad, who embraced martyrdom after being buried alive under an avalanche, was rescuing tourists following sudden snowfall in Basel area of Kaghan valley. He had joined the Police Department in 2010.