Three killed in I-8 Markaz firing incident

ISLAMABAD: Three persons were killed and two others, including a cop, received bullet injuries during firing by muggers in I-8 Markaz on Saturday evening.

According to SP Zubair Sheikh, spokesperson for Islamabad police, a citizen withdrew Rs10,000 from an ATM in I-8 Markaz and was on his way when four muggers riding two motorbikes intercepted him and tried to snatch the money.

The citizen resisted and called out for help.

Meanwhile, seeing a police patrol in the locality, the citizens called for help. As the muggers tried to escape, one of the motorcycles did not start. They tried to stop a car but the driver did not stop. At this, they fired at the car, injuring three persons riding in the car. They also tried to stop another car but the owner sped away.

Meantime, the police engaged the muggers and exchanged fire with them. A police official, Muhammad Ilyas, also received a bullet injury. During the exchange of fire, a mugger was injured critically, while three others managed to escape. SP Zubair Sheikh stated that the area had been cordoned and evidences were being collected from the site. He said heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies had been positioned in different areas of I-8 Markaz and a search operation was launched to arrest the fleeing criminals. The deceased are yet to be identified. The injured were shifted to a hospital.