LDA transfers

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) transferred and posted another 260 officials from grade 11 to 16 here on Thursday. Officials said the move was made on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. They said the move would improve administrative control within the authority as well as bring about transparency. They said 38 assistants, 61 senior clerks, 41 junior clerks, 25 sub-engineers, three computer operators, 18 suit clerks, nine accounts assistants, 15 senior scale stenographers and 30 data entry operators were reshuffled within the organisation.