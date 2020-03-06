PDWP approves 20 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved 20 projects Rs20442.265 million.

The PDWP meeting was held with Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in the chair. The members of PDWP and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting, said a handout. The forum considered 22 projects pertaining to different sectors including Energy & Power, Roads & Bridges, Housing, Agriculture, E&SE, Governance ST&IT, Law & Justice, Excise & Taxation, Multi-Sectoral Development, DWSS and Health sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 20 projects with an estimated cost of Rs20442.265 million while two projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.