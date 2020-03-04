‘Huge funds being spent on providing electricity to FDA City’

FAISALABAD: FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja has said that Rs 756.00 million funds are being spent on provision of electricity facility to the FDA City Housing Scheme. He was inspecting the departmental work of installation of electricity fixtures during the visit of the FDA City here on Tuesday.

Additional Director General Amir Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Project Director Sohail Maqsood, Town Planning and Estate Management Directors Mehr Ayub and Junaid Hassan, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz and other officers were also present.

The DG told that two grid stations of 132KV each along with transmission lines would be established as external electrification project while 24 feeders of 11KV would be provided as internal electrification projects out of them six feeders would be completed in the housing scheme by this June.

He informed that the work on electricity provision in A and F would be provided very soon and matters had been taken up with the Fesco for completion of electrification in other blocks. He directed the concerned officers for regular supervision of electrification fixtures installation work and stressed upon ensuring complete security of electricity transformers and other installations.

He informed that the Wasa disposal stations and water supply lines would also be made functional as soon as availability of electricity. The DG expressed his determination and said that the FDA City Housing Scheme would be made as per the expectations of public which was important and significant mega project in housing sector and entire facilities of good standard would be provided without delay.

He asked the defaulter allottees for early payment of their dues to raise the resources for the completion of remaining development works.