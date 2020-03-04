Woman killed in accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman died while her minor son and husband sustained injuries in an accident near Kamalia on Tuesday. Reportedly, Noman, his wife Rahat Bibi and minor son were on their way on a motorcycle on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road when a tractor-trolley hit their bike. As a result, Rahat Bibi was killed while two others sustained injuries.