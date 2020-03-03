close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

Two killed in Lakki road accident

National

Our Correspondent
March 3, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in head-on collision between two motorcycles on Lakki Link Road on Monday. The hospital sources said that two overspeeding motorcycles collided near Multani Manjiwala village on Lakki Link Road. As a result, Hikmatullah and Muhammad Iqbal were killed while Jamshed and Samiullah were sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital in Lakki.

