Two killed in Lakki road accident

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in head-on collision between two motorcycles on Lakki Link Road on Monday. The hospital sources said that two overspeeding motorcycles collided near Multani Manjiwala village on Lakki Link Road. As a result, Hikmatullah and Muhammad Iqbal were killed while Jamshed and Samiullah were sustained injuries. The dead and injured were shifted to the Government City Hospital in Lakki.
