Robert De Niro makes fiery speech in No Kings protest: 'We have had enough'

Robert De Niro blasts U.S. president in No Kings protest

Robert De Niro, a longtime critic of Donald Trump, heavily criticised him during the No Kings protests, a rally cry that became popular after what critics deem the U.S. president's blatant actions.



In a fiery speech in front of a roaring crowd, the Academy-winning actor says, “It’s time to say no to kings."

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He continues, “It’s time to say no to Donald Trump. We’ve had enough. No King Trump, no unnecessary wars that rob our resources, sacrifice our brave servicemen and women and slaughter innocents."

Singling Trump out, De Niro says, "No corrupt leader enriching himself and the Epstein class buddies."

"No taking away healthcare from our most vulnerable neighbours, no unaffordable groceries, no unaffordable energy, no unaffordable housing and no inflation at its highest level since COVID."

The Heat star did not stop there.

He further unleashes on Trump, stating, "No government masked thugs shooting down our neighbours in the streets. Trump has to be stopped. He can’t do all the f****** up things he’s been doing without the collusion of Congress and the goons in his administration.”

De Niro was not the only figure from Hollywood present at the No Kings protests, which were held across the country.

Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, and Joan Baez also attended one of these protests. Moreover, on social media, Jimmy Kimmel and Jamie Lee Curtis showed their support.