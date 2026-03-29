Kanye West and Travis Scott pull power pose in new pure-attitude photo

Kanye West and Travis Scott show they mean business in new ice-cold style image

Kanye West and Travis Scott, in addition to dating members of the Kardashian family, had in common that they collaborated on several tracks.



In Ye's latest album, Ye, has again brought the FE!N rap star again for a feature on his track Father.

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However, the music is not the only area where they were turning heads.

It is a power pose.

Against a minimalist background, West and Scott stand in ice-cold style, a bare wall behind them.

In strikingly pure attire, Ye wore an oversized grey suit with a dark shirt. His pose gives away his unbothered attitude.

In contrast, Scott looked less hard in the post, rocking a shinier grey suit and eye-catching boots.

Ye shows intense feelings for Bianca Censori

In Bully, a song titled Highs and Lows showed West's intense feelings for his wife Bianca Censori, as its lyrics read, “I put you through a lot, I know… still you never let me go. You said I love you, and I love you back."

He spits the bars, “Before I break your heart, I’ll have a heart attack.”

"We separated, but we made it back. "And we are going to stay attached ‘til we fade to black," the Chicago rapper raps.

In the outro, West sings, "Don’t let me go. I put you through a lot, I know."

Bully is available to stream on various music platforms.