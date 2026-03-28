Nancy Guthrie case draws out dark theory: 'Campaign of terror' against Savannah and her family

Nancy Guthrie ransom notes: Expert's chilling theory sending shockwaves on social media

When Nancy Guthrie went missing, her family received several ransom notes. Yet, there were questions about their authenticity.



Weeks later, Savannah – the missing 84-year-old daughter – in her interview with TODAY addressed them.

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"There were a lot of different notes that came, and I think most of them, it's my understanding, were not real," she said in a tear-soaked interview.

"And I didn't see them, but, um, you know, a person that would fake a ransom note really has to look deeply at themselves."

However, Savannah believed not all of the notes were sham.

"But I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe that those were real."

Now, Jennifer Conffindaffer, a former FBI officer who has been following Nancy's case updates, has shared a chilling theory about those ransom notes.

In her opinion, the authorities can crack the case with those two notes, suggesting that it could be the FBI's top lead.

“This is how the case will be solved,” she says, adding, "That is likely the number 1 avenue the FBI is pursuing to solve this case."

However, Confffindaffer's chilling take did not end there.

From those two ransom notes, the former agent believes a dark theory emerges: a planned psychological attack on the Guthries.

Calling it "evil", Confindaffer alleges the ransom notes are not to provide details; rather, they are designed to torment the Guthrie family.

Arguably, it is the most chilling assessment of the ex-FBI officer yet. As authorities investigate the Nancy case, it remains to be seen whether the theory will hold water.