'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow drops three decade marriage bombshell
Lisa Kudrow reveals the one rule that saved Lisa Kudrow's 30-year marriage
Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the enduring bond she shares with her husband Michel Stern.
Speaking with People Magazine, the Friends alum revealed the secret being her three decade marriage.
As per Lisa the key to their lasting relationship comes down to one principle: commitment.
She said, "I think that's all there is to it."
Adding, "Mutual respect for the most part. But definitely wanting to stay together and then relearning mutual respect, practicing mutual respect and listening."
Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern first met in the late 1980s and tied the knot in 1995. The couple welcomed their son, Julian Murray Stern, who recently appeared alongside his mother in the latest season of The Comeback.
Lisa also revealed the moments on the set when she couldn't help slipping into mom-mode. She said, "I was kind of tired, and my brain was just a little fuzzy, and I've been looking at lines. I walked in and I saw Julian sitting on the couch with some other people like, ‘Oh,’ and just walked over and climbed onto the couch right next to him and cuddled in."
"And everyone just went ... And he went, ‘Hi, Mom,’ and everyone was looking. It was maybe inappropriate just like to climb on him. I think some people didn't know he was my son. So they were still wondering, ‘What's happening right now?'," she added.
-
Kanye West makes bombshell promise to Bianca Censori in 'Bully' which draws fans' attention
-
Jonathan Scott gets candid about wedding with Zooey Deschanel
-
Jennifer Aniston swoons over '90s full-blown nostalgia in new ad featuring her buddy Matt LeBlanc
-
Sydney Sweeney set for shocking wedding?
-
Kanye West releases new album 'Bully', Bianca Censori-directed 'Father' music video
-
Here's how much 'Love Island USA' star Huda Mustafa has spent on plastic surgery
-
'Steel Ball Run' faces hiccup after first episode
-
Robyn gushes over Billie Eilish 'integrity'
-
Martha Stewart's shocking preferences for potential partner come to light: 'I don't care'
-
Britney Spears latest alcoholism update post DUI arrest
-
Corey Feldman slams Rob Reiner's Oscar tribute for silencing voices: 'We're destroyed'
-
Kristen Bell calls parenting ‘hardest and best’ in birthday shoutout to eldest daughter