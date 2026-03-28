'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow drops three decade marriage bombshell

Lisa Kudrow has opened up about the enduring bond she shares with her husband Michel Stern.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Friends alum revealed the secret being her three decade marriage.

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As per Lisa the key to their lasting relationship comes down to one principle: commitment.

She said, "I think that's all there is to it."

Adding, "Mutual respect for the most part. But definitely wanting to stay together and then relearning mutual respect, practicing mutual respect and listening."

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern first met in the late 1980s and tied the knot in 1995. The couple welcomed their son, Julian Murray Stern, who recently appeared alongside his mother in the latest season of The Comeback.

Lisa also revealed the moments on the set when she couldn't help slipping into mom-mode. She said, "I was kind of tired, and my brain was just a little fuzzy, and I've been looking at lines. I walked in and I saw Julian sitting on the couch with some other people like, ‘Oh,’ and just walked over and climbed onto the couch right next to him and cuddled in."

"And everyone just went ... And he went, ‘Hi, Mom,’ and everyone was looking. It was maybe inappropriate just like to climb on him. I think some people didn't know he was my son. So they were still wondering, ‘What's happening right now?'," she added.