Shuttle trains shut down

LAHORE : Two months after restoring the Lahore-Wagah shuttle train service, the Pakistan Railways Saturday announced shutting down the service owing lack of passengers. “The Pakistan Railways has decided to shut the Lahore-Wagah and Lahore-Raiwind shuttle trains after they failed to achieve the set target,” said a railways spokesperson. The Lahore-Wagah train service was restored after 22 years last year in December.
