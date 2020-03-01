close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
March 1, 2020

Shuttle trains shut down

Lahore

March 1, 2020

LAHORE : Two months after restoring the Lahore-Wagah shuttle train service, the Pakistan Railways Saturday announced shutting down the service owing lack of passengers. “The Pakistan Railways has decided to shut the Lahore-Wagah and Lahore-Raiwind shuttle trains after they failed to achieve the set target,” said a railways spokesperson. The Lahore-Wagah train service was restored after 22 years last year in December.

