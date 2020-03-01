Workshop held on community-driven projects in KP

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a workshop said that Community Driven Local Development (CDLD) policy implementation has changed the course of local governance and community development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two-day workshop was organised by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the assistance of EU-funded CDLD Programme. Senior government officials, representatives of the EU Delegation and non-governmental organisations attended the event.

The purpose of the event was to review the experiences and outcomes of CDLD programme. All partners and stakeholders shared their experiences and learning derived from the successful implementation of the CDLD programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants also evaluated the strategic measures undertaken for the institutionalisation and sustainability of CDLD programme.

The CDLD’s Technical Assistance team apprised the participants on the technical assistance provided to the relevant government functionaries in implementing the CDLD programme activities. They said that under the CDLD programme, the government involved local people by prioritising their development projects through the Village Council Development Planning at the grassroots level.

CDLD programme is a leading and flagship development programme of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is technically and financially assisted by European Union (EU).