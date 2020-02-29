Army enter netball semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Defending champions Army, Sindh and Wapda reached the semi-finals of the National Women’s Netball Championship following Friday’s matches at the Hamidi Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex.
In the men’s event, Army, Navy, Police and PAF reached quarter-finals.
The women’s semi-finals and men’s quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on Saturday (today).
Results: Women: Army bt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 33-6; Sindh bt LUMS 37-7; Wapda bt Islamabad 47-3.
Men: PAF bt Punjab 37-21; Army bt Police 48-21; Wapda bt Gilgit 50-17; Navy bt Islamabad 36-10; Punjab bt Sindh 29-23; PAF bt AJK.
