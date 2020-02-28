Efforts on to develop backward areas across KP

CHAKDARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday formally inaugurated the six-kilometre long Chakdara Bypass road to be completed with a cost of Rs450 million in two-year time.

The project upon its completion would benefit the people of Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Bajaur and Chitral districts and save at least 1.5 hours of travelling time.

Addressing a public gathering after the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that his government was practically working for the uplift of backward areas in the province to bring them on a par with the developed ones to ensure uniform and sustainable development across the province.

He alleged that the previous corrupt political mafias had plundered the country with both hands and mortgaged the airports, Steel Mills and PIA with the lenders. The chief minister said that Rs500 million fund had been released for the proposed Sanaam dam in Lower Dir and upgraded Chakdara Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to Category-B.

He said that staff for dialysis unit in the hospital would also be provided. Mahmood Khan announced Rs50 million for walking track at Timergara and the beautification of Gulabad-Sirbala road and Chakdara bazar. He also announced a cadet college for Upper Dir, which would be included in the next Annual Developmental Programme. The chief minister further said that 40 MW of electricity of Kotto hydel power project would also be provided to local industries through wheeling. He said that the project of Chakdara-Chitral Expressway had also been approved and Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate this mega project soon. About the previous governments, the chief minister alleged that they had just wasted time and did nothing for the development and prosperity of the country. He stated that the federal government had started “Ihsaas Program” for the marginalized and poor people of the country., while provincial government also mulling over such a plan.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province taking lead for the legislation and protective measures to save child abuse in the province. The public gathering was also addressed by Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Areas Ajmal Wazir, MPA and DDAC Chairman Swat Fazal Hakim Khan, MNA Bashir Khan, MPA Humayun Khan and others.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board and PSCIR Labs have signed an agreement for the establishment of Digital Complex in the provincial capital.

According to an official statement, the Complex will consist of Information Technology Park, Science & Information Technology Innovation Park, Incubation and Co-working Facilities, Data Center, Business Process Outsourcing Ready Facilities, IT & ICT Companies, Display Centers, Auditorium and other IT-related Facilities.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry signed the agreement. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on IT Ziaullah Bangash, Advisor on Newly Merged Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir, chief minister’s principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, secretary IT, and MD KP IT Board also attended the event.

Addressing media persons after the signing agreement, the chief Minster stated that the initiative is a landmark achievement towards realising the digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would also be a symbol of precedence in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the lead towards digitalization and promoting entrepreneurship.

He stated that the Digital Complex would attract provincial, national and international IT sector investors and would also provide the youths of the province with employment opportunities.

The chief minister stated that the incumbent government aimed to accelerate the digital transformation of the province through four priority areas with the vision to support a digital eco-system by leveraging information & communication technologies for job creation, connectivity, empowerment and inclusive economic growth.

Mahmood Khan clarified that under the first ever digital policy for the province, approved by the cabinet in November 2018, the KP IT Board has a focus on promoting digital infrastructure including establishment of purpose built facilities to enable technology startup, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs to create innovative digital products and services.

In a separate event, the chief minister also inaugurated Chief Minister Complaint Cell titled “Khpal Wazir Ala Shikayat Cell” at Chief Minister Secretariat, having a universal landline Number 1800 through which citizens of the province including merged districts will be able to register complaints. On the first day after its inauguration, a total of 22 complaints were heard, about which the Chief Minister issued directives for their immediate resolution.