Corona panic

As had been inevitable, the first cases of the COVID-19, better known as the Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan and confirmed by health authorities. They have also stressed the need not to panic, though this is unlikely in a country where there is little trust for officialdom, where rumours spread quickly and conspiracy theories flicker across social media. As a result, we already have reports of people stocking up on food supplies, perhaps in anticipation of some kind of curfew, and purchasing almost every available masks or other protective equipment from medical stores. Of course, this has led to hoarding, something the government must crack down on as soon as is possible.

The irony is that such actions are based on misinformation. It is true that COVID-19 as it has been officially termed by WHO has claimed 2700 lives across the world, mainly in China, and affected some 80,000 people. However, influenza takes a far larger number of lives each year. There is almost never a sense of panic associated with acquiring the ‘flu’. People need to recognize this and act wisely. Health experts around the world are stating that diligent hand washing and possibly avoiding crowded spaces may be the best safeguard against the virus. There is also a need for responsibility. That this virus took more than a month to reach Pakistan, should have given the health ministry more than ample time to prepare for its arrival. But even after more than a month we do not seem equipped enough to admit patients. The government needs to step up at the time and make sure all government-run hospitals are up to the task.

Both the two victims in the country, one in Karachi and the other at PIMS in Islamabad, had recently travelled to Iran. Following their return screening at airports has been tightened, borders with Iran more tightly guarded, train services to the country stopped and flights suspended. Perhaps this will help prevent a rapid spread of the virus in Pakistan. However, the key point is to keep panic levels low given that in 97 percent of cases those afflicted do not suffer death and that simple precautions can help prevent a spread. Pakistan’s main problem is that its health services are already in disarray. As a result, we struggle against hepatitis, cholera, typhoid, dengue and a host of other diseases including polio. We are unable to supply safe water to the majority of our people. This makes the country susceptible to illnesses such as the coronavirus. There needs to be a scheme to train doctors and medical staff on how to cope with this new problem, how to diagnose potential patients and what precautions to advise them to take to keep themselves as well protected as possible.