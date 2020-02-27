CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of youth’s death in Safari Park

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and provincial secretary of Wildlife on the incident and also ordered investigation into the incident. He directed that a report on the incident should be submitted to the CM's Office within 24 hours. -