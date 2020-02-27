CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of youth’s death in Safari Park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park.
According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and provincial secretary of Wildlife on the incident and also ordered investigation into the incident. He directed that a report on the incident should be submitted to the CM's Office within 24 hours. -
