Thu Feb 27, 2020
February 27, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar takes notice of youth’s death in Safari Park

Lahore

February 27, 2020

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep grief over the death of a youth due to the attack of lions in Safari Park.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought a report from the commissioner and provincial secretary of Wildlife on the incident and also ordered investigation into the incident. He directed that a report on the incident should be submitted to the CM's Office within 24 hours. -

