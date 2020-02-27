Statistical truth

This refers to the letter, ‘Wise decision’ (Feb 22) by Dr Mohammad Saleem. The writer has commended the decision of the Peshawar High Court to cancel the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to extend the retirement age from 60 years to 63 years.

The writer has suggested that the government should always undertake statistical analyses before making such important decisions. However, it is true that such decisions are usually made to favour a few persons. The statistical analysis may not serve any purpose in such situations.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston