Cultural events

LAHORE:The meeting of the heads of cultural art centre and department was chaired by Raja Jahangir Anwar, Secretary Information and Culture.

The meeting was attended by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Director General PILAC Samen Ray, Director DGPR Muhammad Tahir and others. The meeting reviewed in detail the past and upcoming cultural events.

Secretary Information Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the programme of national solidarity, special cultural events would be organised across the province. Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Arts Councils would also be set up in Bhakkar, Okara and Mianwali to promote cultural values.

Alhamra Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Lahore Art Council had always been in the forefront in conducting cultural and national solidarity shows. There are a lot of opportunities to showcase the skills.

He said many students of Alhamra's Academy of Performing Arts had made the name of Pakistan globally. Facilities will be made available to them as per the modern requirements for new generation training. The programmes are also in the final stages of establishing the Alhamra College of Performing Arts and FM Radio.