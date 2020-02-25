close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
February 25, 2020

PML-Q, PTI differences resolved

Lahore

 
February 25, 2020

Our correspondent

LAHORE:Due to personal intervention of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari meetings with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and afterwards with Law Minister Basharat Raja, disputed matters have been amicably settled.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi had last night arranged meeting of the PA Deputy Speaker with the chief minister after which a meeting between the Deputy Speaker and the Law Minister headed by Speaker Pervaiz Elahi took place on Monday in which discussion was held about inquiry report of Deputy Speaker-police dispute and all matters were settled amicably in a spirit of understanding.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has left for London on an official visit. During his absence, Punjab Assembly Director General Inayatullah Lak has been given additional charge as the secretary.

