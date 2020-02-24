Rockets beat Jazz

LOS ANGELES: James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 72 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz on the road for the second time in four weeks in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning 120-110 on Saturday.

Harden scored a team high 38 points and added five rebounds and seven assists while Westbrook scored 34. It was Harden’s sixth three-pointer with 2:13 remaining that silenced the Jazz for good. Utah had cut a 16-point deficit to 115-108 before Harden nailed a long three pointer that lifted Houston to its seventh win in the last nine contest.

Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore scored 12 points apiece off the bench for the Rockets, who finished 20 of 48 from behind the arc at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It was the Rockets’ three-point prowess that set the late tone with McLemore, Austin Rivers and Gordon all connecting from long range to spark a 17-5 run after Utah closed to within 83-80 on a three-point play from Mike Conley. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 31 points while Jordan Clarkson added 22 off the bench.

Utah scored 64 points in the paint, but that wasn’t enough to counter the Rockets’ explosive shooting.

Elsewhere, reserve Kent Bazemore scored 23 points as the Sacramento Kings are off to a roaring start to the second half of the season with a 112-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

De´’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic each sc­ored 20 points for Sacramento, who were coming off Thursday’s 129-125 win over Memphis in their first game back after the All-Star break.