Bold stance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently completed his visit to Pakistan. During his visit he made some exceptionally bold and principled remarks regarding the situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, calling for India to respect “human rights and fundamental freedoms” in the region. Predictably, New Delhi immediately denounced the UN chief’s comments by invoking the tired old script of bilateralism. It is a universally acknowledged fact that Kashmir is a UN designated disputed territory and yet India is stubbornly refusing to abide by international laws. Now the world can see the long hidden face of India as the actions of the Modi government lift the veil of democracy. India needs to shed the pretense that Kashmir is a bilateral issue rather than one of international concern.

Contrary to India’s rigid attitude, Pakistan has always welcomed offers for international mediation on the Kashmir issue, in the interest of promoting regional peace and stability. Guterres is not the first to face blowback from the Indian government for daring to criticize its brutal crackdown in Occupied Kashmir. The Turkish envoy in New Delhi was recently summoned by India over Erdogan’s pro-Kashmir comments. Given this hostile dynamic, Antonio Guterres should be commended for challenging India’s actions in Kashmir.

Adnan Shah

Khairpur