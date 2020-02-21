Pakistan hosts SCO’s Defence Experts Working Group meeting

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan hosted the two-day 9th Defence and Security Expert Working Group (EWG) meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event which was held as part of ‘SCO Defence and Security Cooperation Plan – 2020’ was first of its kind and attended by delegates from eight countries including seven permanent members and an observer state (Belarus) of SCO.

The participating countries besides Pakistan as a host included China, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and India, whereas Belarus attended the meeting as the observer state, the ISPR said.

The forum discussed different aspects of cooperation between the SCO member states' and regional security. The participants also exchanged information and opinions on important issues of mutual interest including joint training and military exercises. The participants appreciated Pakistan for successfully holding the 9th EWG meeting and thanked for the hospitality.