653 awarded degrees at KC convocation

The 83rd convocation of Kinnaird College for Women was held here on Thursday in which 653 graduates of BA/BS Honors, MA ELT and MPhil programmes were awarded degrees.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood was the chief guest while the college Principal, Dr Rukhsana David, faculty members and a large number of students and their parents attended the convocation. Addressing the ceremony, Shafqat Mahmood congratulated the students and said quality was an important component of higher education. He said there was something wrong with education system if even after completing a PhD degree someone was jobless. Shafqat Mahmood also said that equal rights were ensured for the people of Pakistan under the Constitution. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a vision that no student should remain deprived of education opportunity due to lack of resources and added the government was providing scholarships to thousands of students. He also said that there would be no shortage of funding for the higher education sector of the country. —Correspondent