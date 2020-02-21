Six illegal Afghans held

KOHAT: The police arrested six Afghan nationals who had entered the country illegally. The public relations officer to police, Fazal Naeem, said that the police signaled a car to stop at the checkpost at Muslimabad. He said six occupants of the vehicle identified as Bismillah, Raz Muhammad, M Ismail, Rahmatullah, Sher Bahadur and Asadullah were arrested for entering the country from Afghanistan illegally.