Cannot care for your mom? Return her property

PUDUKKOTTAI, India: If you cannot care for your elderly parents, you have no right to their property. That was the decision of the district administration, which helped an octogenarian woman recover her property worth Rs1.5 crore, from her son to whom she had transferred it.

Kaliammal (80) approached Collector P Uma Maheshwari on January 6, requesting help to recover her ancestral property.