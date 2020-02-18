tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 20-year-old youth committed suicide in Badamibagh police limits here on Monday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Ahsan. Police said the victim was rushed to hospital where he died. Doctors said the victim had consumed some poisonous substance which proved fatal.
