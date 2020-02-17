close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
Kites set on fire

Islamabad

Rawalpindi : Thousands of kites were set on fire in a ceremony which were recovered from various areas during raid, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

The ceremony was held at Government College Satellite Town and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that a complete ban was imposed on selling kites and other material to discourage this practice and save the precious lives.

He informed that several kite sellers were sent behind the bars during this month and thousands of kites and kite flying string rolls were recovered from their possession.

