close
Mon Feb 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 17, 2020

APNS condoles

Lahore

 
February 17, 2020

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its grief over the sad demise of the wife of the late Abdul Rashid Ghazi and grand mother of Humayun Tariq, Chief Editor Daily Business Report Faisalabad. Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General have expressed their condolence to the berieved family. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the family of deceased to bear the loss.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore