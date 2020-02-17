APNS condoles

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expresses its grief over the sad demise of the wife of the late Abdul Rashid Ghazi and grand mother of Humayun Tariq, Chief Editor Daily Business Report Faisalabad. Hameed Haroon President and Sarmad Ali Secretary General have expressed their condolence to the berieved family. They prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the family of deceased to bear the loss.