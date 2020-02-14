CDA vacates 11 sites

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated 11 sites reserved for parks in different sectors of the city and handed over the same to the Environment Wing of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) MCI for development and maintenance of parks.

The action was taken on reports that some sites reserved for parks were under illegal possession as either constructions had been carried out or were encroached in the form of lawns and gardens etc by the nearby residents. The Enforcement Directorate was tasked to retrieve the possession of these sites so that these could be handed over to MCI.

Acting upon directions of the management, a special operation was initiated earlier this week which has resulted in retrieval of 11 sites. After vacating possession sites have been handed over to MCI. During these operations constructions including rooms, washrooms, kiosks, building material depots and other encroachments established on the sites reserved for parks have were demolished.

The operation was carried out by the Enforcement Directorate while assisted by the Environment Wing, planning wing, Islamabad Administration (ICT), Islamabad police and other concerned formations of the authority. The sites reserved for parks which have been vacated include street 73, sector F-11/1, street 14 & 8, sector F-11/1, street 50, sector F-11/4, Chaman Road G-8/1, Rohtas Road G-9/4, street 50 sector F-11/3, street 52 sector F-11/2, street 109 and110 sector G-11/3, Gali 165 sector G-11/1, street 117 service road (east) sector G-11/3 and street 73 sector G-11/2. Moreover, demarcation of three sites reserved for parks has been referred to Planning and Estate Wing which include street 100 sector G-11/3, street No.67 sector D-12/2 and park site in Model Town Hummak, so that after proper demarcation action could be initiated accordingly.