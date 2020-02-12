Power play

This letter refers to the editorial ‘The IGP issue’ (Feb 9, 2020). It would be unjust to overlook the fact that local politicians have used the Sindh Police as a political tool. It is quite evident that the present political leadership of Sindh wants the current IGP to work as per their wishes. In a nutshell, the present wrangle between the CM and the IGP is one of law of the ruler vs rule of the law.

The law emphatically states that an IGP shall not be removed before the stipulated time without ‘compelling reasons.’ Unfortunately, in the case of IGP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, no compelling reasons were conveyed to the federal government. The IGP must complete his tenure, as per the law -- unless there are serious charges. The transfer of IGPs should not be at the whims of politicians. Let reason and logic carry the day over inexplicable discretion. It is high time to decide whether we desire ‘rule of law’ or ‘might is right’ for our future generations.

Usman Gujjar

Karachi