Just punishment?

The National Assembly recently passed, by a majority vote, a resolution demanding the public hanging of those convicted for raping minors. Given that this heinous crime has increased in recent years, the decision made by the members of the National Assembly is a step in the right direction. If implemented in letter and spirit, I have no doubt that this resolution will go a long way in curbing not only child rapists but similar crimes against women.

However, one is utterly disgusted and fails to understand the stance taken against the resolution by some parliamentarians. I would like to ask those who term the public hanging of child rapists as barbaric or inhumane if there can be any act more barbaric, or inhuman then to sexually assault a child? If not, doesn’t that person deserve an exemplary punishment which will deter others from committing such unpardonable acts? Had this policy been implemented earlier, many innocent children would have been saved from becoming victims to such a ghastly crime.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi