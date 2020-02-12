More mess

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Electricity policy’ (Feb 11, 2020). The draft electricity policy is just another disappointment from our government. It’s a run-of-the-mill policy, lacking imagination, full of empty slogans and laced with threats of tariff hikes. It also takes a totally hands-off approach to consumers’ miseries, leaving them to bear the entire burden of poor planning, managerial incompetence, and corrupt practices currently rampant in the power sector.

Our governments will never understand that relentless tariff hikes are no solution to the woes of the power sector, and will in fact deepen the present mess.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur