Two Pakistani meat plants get export approval from Malaysia

KARACHI: Malaysian authorities have approved two Pakistani establishments for exporting meat and its allied products to Malaysia, which would open a new meat export market for the country, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said.

Pakistan exports around four percent of beef and veal produced in a year. This was despite the fact that the country was among the top 10 beef and veal producers in the world, producing approximately 1.8 million tons.

According to details, TDAP and Animal Quarantine Department (AQD) of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research invited Malaysia’s Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Agro – Based Industry, to inspect and visit meat processing establishments in Pakistan.

The team of the Veterinary Inspection Section, Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia which consisted of four representatives, visited three establishments in Karachi and four establishments in Lahore. They also held meetings with TDAP and AQD, Islamabad officials during their visit.

“Department of Veterinary Services, Malaysia (DVS) and Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has informed that they have approved two Pakistani establishments namely Zenith Associates, Lahore and Leiner Pak Gelatine Limited, Lahore for exporting meat and its allied products to Malaysia,” a statement issued by TDAP noted.

“This will now open a potential market for export of meat and its allied products for Pakistan, further giving an essential and prosperous boost for Pakistan’s exports of meat to Malaysia,” it added.

Exports of meat and meat preparations amounted to $242.799 million in the last fiscal year, up 7.61 percent over the preceding fiscal year. The exports accounted for merely 1.1 percent of the country’s total exports of $22.979 billion in FY2019. Pakistan is self-sufficient in meat production. Local consumption is estimated at 15 kilograms per capita.

According to data from market research and corporate management consulting company Coherent Market Insights, the global Halal food market was valued at $715 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 percent in the coming years (2019-2027).

Pakistan has a considerable share of the Halal market and is in a good position. Currently, Pakistan’s meat is mainly being exported to Gulf countries, Vietnam and Malaysia.