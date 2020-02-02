‘No coronavirus case reported’

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Muhammad Usman on Saturday said that screening of 1,076 Chinese people out of 2,795 has been completed while not a single case of coronavirus has been reported so far.

He said that screening of the remaining people would be completed soon. He said that a list of 2,795 Chinese people working in 50 companies was provided to the Health Department by the Home Department. He said that seven suspected patients are admitted in the high-dependency unit (HDU) across Punjab. Muhammad Usman said that the Corona Virus Committee constituted by the Punjab chief minister was examining the situation daily. He said “We are trying not to let any kind of emergency arise.