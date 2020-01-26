Kashmir Solidarity Day conference

Rawalpindi: Preparations are afoot for organising Kashmir Solidarity Day International Conference by All Pakistan Rajpoot International Association. Giving details, the head of the organisation Kanwar Qutub Ud Din briefed that Rajpoot Association members from all over Pakistan and abroad will participate in Kashmir Solidarity Conference to be held at Islamabad on February 2, 2020.

Giving the further details, he said that the Indian government is committing worst genocide and violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir and the freedom fighters and innocent people of Kashmir have been forced to remain in their houses. He recalled that curfew has compelled people to restrict in their houses. He said that the brutalities of Indian armed forces would be highlighted in the conference and speakers will deliver speeches about the worst violations of Indian government in held Kashmir.

Kanwar Qutub Ud Din said that the Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider will be the Chief Guest of conference while Chairman Kashmir Committee and Member National Assembly Syed Fakhar Imam will preside the conference. He said that a strong campaign has been started to expose the brutalities of Indian government being inflicted on the innocent people of Held Kashmir. He informed that leaders of Hurriyat Conference along with all the segments of society will participate in the conference.